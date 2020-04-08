States’ responses to coronavirus have already driven a shift in demand profiles, and new Genscape data from the Midwest and Northeast shows the extent of the transformation.

The first noticeable impact of COVID-19 in Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)’s was a decrease in the velocity of the morning demand ramp.

School and office closures have led most of the workforce to work from home and contributed to a steady decline in morning load levels.

Since the start of the widespread social-distancing and work-from-home mandates on March 9, the rate of increase in load from 5am to 9am has declined:

This flattened demand curve has shifted the peak demand hour into the early afternoon.

Historically, the normal MISO “shoulder season" (i.e., spring or fall) load curve has distinct morning and evening peaks that occur as most Midwesterners leave the house in the morning and return home at night. Now, with most people now home throughout the day, the load profile has shifted due to a combination of later wake-up times and increased daytime lighting load.

The slowed morning demand ramp and the absence of an evening ramp have driven the two peaks to converge in the early afternoon.

The Northeast

In a typical spring, both New York and New England see a demand ramp between 5am and 8am. The peak takes usually place between 7am and 8am on clear sunny days, and somewhere between 8am and 11am on overcast days. The evening demand ramp takes place between 6pm and 8pm.

However, with these COVID-19 measures in place, Genscape has seen a shift in the timing of the residential demand patterns across the region.

Many people are working and schooling from home, or on a more somber note, simply not working at all. This means the vast majority of the population is waking up later in the day and starting their evening routine earlier in the day.

Genscape is therefore seeing a softening of the morning demand ramp in both New York and New England to a significant extent. On really clear, sunny days, demand now peaks between 8am and 9am in New York.

In New England, because of the wealth of rooftop solar generation, also known as behind-the-meter (BTM) generation, it has retained a peak between 7am and 8am on the clearest days.

On days of unsettled weather, the morning demand peak becomes a mid-day demand peak, typically occurring between 10am and 12pm, and sometimes as late as 1pm.

Other market effects

Each state is in a different stage of COVID-19 procedures and regulations, making demand analysis extremely complex. It’s possible that generation maintenance and transmission outages may be postponed to limit people working in close proximity, which would ultimately lower congestion risks.

This also connects to concerns around staffing, as widespread infection among plant operators could prevent plants from operating.

Prior to the spread of the virus, MISO saw uncharacteristically cheap pricing from mild demand and extremely low gas prices.

With COVID-19, many are worried that MISO prices will remain cheap, as gas prices and the capacity of generation on outage appear unlikely to rise. However, the evidence is not yet substantial at this early point in time.

In the Northeast, gas demand in March 2020 falls far short of expectations, largely as a result of weakening commercial demand.

Peak demand is expected to fall by at least several gigawatts in many parts of North America over the next few quarters and beyond, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Demand will continue to rapidly shift and evolve as human behavior changes at an unprecedented rate.

Genscape is analyzing the impacts of COVID-19 on pricing, generation, and congestion across the power industry. An upcomnig Genscape webinar focused on MISO goes into more detail on the region. Register for the webinar here.

McGara DeWan is a power market analyst at Genscape (part of Wood Mackenzie).