2020 has been a remarkable year. It witnessed the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crash, a historic and divisive U.S. election, widespread protests for racial justice and more.

And yet, amid all of the turbulence, the world took several major steps toward realizing a low carbon future.

The numbers are still coming in and the trends are still formalizing, but we have a pretty good sense of how the climate and energy landscape evolved over the past several months.

On this episode of Political Climate, hosts Brandon Hurlbut, Shane Skelton and Julia Pyper discuss how climate action and the clean energy transition fared in 2020.

Recommended reading:

Reuters: Solar the new 'king of electricity' as renewables make up bigger slice of supply: IEA

S&P: Global emissions peaked in 2019 as pandemic hastens energy transition – report

DITCHED: Why 2020 Could Be a Tipping Point for Fossil Fuels

Inside EVs: Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales October 2020: Near Record Level

E&E: Biden's energy agenda hinges on FERC, red states

Atlantic: Why the 2020s Could Be as Dangerous as the 1850s

PC: David Roberts on 'Radical' Climate Action and Political Tribalism

