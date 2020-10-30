We’re just a few days out from the election. How could the gang talk about anything else?

In this pre-election episode, we’ll recap where things stand and how energy and climate are playing into the late-stage messaging of Biden and Trump.

Plus, we'll talk about some of the crucial down-ballot races we’re watching election night.

And finally, five years have passed since the largest terrestrial natural-gas disaster in U.S. history. What’s changed since the Aliso Canyon leak? And how did it accelerate distributed resources in the state?

