This week: The coronavirus shockwave brings staggering losses of lives, jobs and money.

So many people applied for unemployment last week — five times more than ever before — that it was hard for graphic artists to draw a Y-axis that would fit them in historical comparisons. We’re now at 10 million unemployment claims.

With so much turmoil and uncertainty, we are going to dig back into some of the big crisis-related themes of the week.

First, we’ll have a recap of stimulus activity. The day after the unprecedented unemployment numbers, the federal government approved a boost to the economy twice as large as any before in the history of the United States. What’s in it? What’s coming next?

Then, essential workers in energy: How are grid operators making sure that all-important juice keeps flowing to your home or essential workplace?

And finally, how the oil price shock may — or may not — impact renewables investment from fossil fuel majors.

Mentioned on the show:

Gail Tverberg: Our Infinite World

DSIRE: The database of renewables

Energy Storage News: Editor’s Blog

Recommended reading:

VOX: How the COVID-19 Recession Could Become a Depression

WSJ: After 3 Coronavirus Packages, Congress Is Already Prepping a Fourth

The Hill: McCarthy Says Fourth Stimulus Might Not Be Necessary

Bloomberg: Winners and Losers in Congress’ $2 Trillion Rescue Plan

American Petroleum Institute: Open Letter to Congress and the White House

Inside Climate News: Trump’s Move to Suspend Environmental Enforcement Is a Lifeline to Oil

E&ENews: Inside New York’s Grid Lockdown

DailyEnergyInsider: PJM Adapts to the New Normal During COVID-19 Crisis

Bloomberg: U.S. to Let Nuclear Plants Defer Repairs, Schedule Longer Shifts

OilPrice.com: Can Big Oil Still Fund Its Renewable Energy Push?

This podcast is brought to you by CPower. CPower is helping organizations chart a path to the energy future. Visit thecpowerway.com/future to learn how CPower can guide your decisions on distributed generation, demand response and your energy spend.