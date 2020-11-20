Every pathway toward economy-wide decarbonization drives straight through a dramatic transformation in the electricity sector. But so much of the discussion in that sector focuses on the supply side: how fast will wind and solar displace fossil fuels? What will happen with natural gas?

But there's another important player in this game: the energy consumer.

Consumers tend to be confusing when it comes to energy. It's hard to discern how much we actually care about it in the first place, what our preferences are, what decisions we'll make, what we'll pay for.

Most sectors that have undergone dramatic transformation have been driven by changing customer behavior, and energy may be no different. So we need to understand the consumer, and to find ways to deliver them products and services that will accelerate the energy transition.

This week, Shayle Kann talks with Kiran Bhatraju, the CEO of Arcadia.

They’ll discuss the different groups of clean-energy customers, how they respond to options, and how a changing regulatory landscape could influence behavior.