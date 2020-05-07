Are progressive ideas on how to tackle climate change a poison pill for U.S. politicians? The results of recent opinion polling challenge this commonly held assumption.

On this week's episode of Political Climate, we discuss how data is helping decode where the American public stands on progressive issues with Julian Brave NoiseCat, vice president of policy and strategy at the left-wing think tank Data for Progress.

We dig into new polling on the Green New Deal and the prospect of passing a green stimulus bill in response to COVID-19. We also look at public views on nationalizing the U.S. oil and gas industry and potential Democratic picks for vice president.

Plus, Julian puts a question to co-host Shane Skelton about the Republican response to climate change. As always, we end with our segment “Say Something Nice.”

