Less than 1 percent of all hydrogen produced today comes from renewables. Is that about to change?

The vice president of Siemens Middle East just predicted that green hydrogen will assume the mantle of the “new oil” in the coming decades. A lot of big industrial companies and oil majors are taking another serious look at hydrogen. Why?

In an era of extremely cheap renewables that are increasingly being curtailed, hydrogen production could finally become an attractive use case, due in part to the emerging regulatory pressures on existing hydrogen production.

This week, we talk with Ben Gallagher, an expert on emerging tech at Wood Mackenzie. He’s the author of a new piece of research on the green hydrogen market. Ben will help us understand what’s different about today’s hydrogen hype.

Recommended reading:

Ben's research: Green Hydrogen Production: Landscape, Projects and Costs

GTM: The Reality Behind Green Hydrogen’s Soaring Hype

GTM: 5 Early Applications for Green Hydrogen

Want to share your opinion about the topic? Let us know on Twitter. Follow @InterchangeShow, @shaylekann & @stphn_lacey and send comments about the show.

This podcast is brought to you by Fronius. Now, Fronius gives you more control over your solar energy than ever before with its versatile hybrid inverter, the Primo GEN24 PLUS. Whether you’re storing solar power, integrating energy storage or looking for backup power, the Primo GEN24 PLUS has you covered. Find out more.