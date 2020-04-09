The coronavirus outbreak continues to loom large over the world. Across the globe, countries face major challenges as consumer demand contracts, employee payroll is cut, and capital shrinks as billions of people remain in quarantine.

The combination of an economic downturn, cheap oil and gas, and global supply chain disruptions will have big consequences for clean energy development and climate action in the U.S and abroad. But is it all bad news?

In this episode of Political Climate, we bring you a conversation on the implications of COVID-19 for climate and clean energy with four expert voices. Drawing on data and experience, speakers weigh in on the future of sustainable finance, low-carbon technology deployment, and government stimulus efforts.

This discussion was recorded earlier in the week at virtual event presented by the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center and moderated by podcast host Julia Pyper.

Joining her this episode are:

Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas at Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Rachel Kyte, former CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Rich Powell, executive director of the ClearPath Foundation

Adnan Amin, former Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency and Distinguished Fellow and the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center

