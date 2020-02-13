We’re off to the races! The Democratic primary started slow off the blocks in Iowa, but the nomination process is now well underway following the New Hampshire vote.

What have we learned so far in this election? Where have we seen climate and energy play in? And what’s to come next?

On this week’s episode of Political Climate, we discuss the latest developments in arguably the most consequential ⁠— or at least the most contentious ⁠— election in U.S. history. Plus, we touch on a handful of energy policy updates.

Recommended reading:

The Nation: Climate Is on the Ballot in New Hampshire

GTM: Time to Reinvent BP, Says New CEO

NYT: In Crucial Pennsylvania, Democrats Worry a Fracking Ban Could Sink Them

Earther: The Trump Administration Is Withholding Almost $1 Billion in Renewable Energy Funding

