There aren’t many sporting events taking place amid the pandemic, but athletes and the brands that support them aren’t sitting idle.

Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit organization representing the outdoor sports community on climate issues, recently spent a week virtually lobbying the U.S. Congress for bolder climate action and environmental protections.

Professional snowboarder and two-time X-Games gold medalist Danny Davis was among the participants in POW’s advocacy week. Steve Fechheimer, CEO of New Belgium Brewing, also took part.

Sports have always been political to some degree. But these days, athletes, teams and entire sporting organizations are choosing to get off the sidelines and take a more active role in public policy.

On this show, we speak to Danny and Steve about why they decided to be more outspoken on climate issues, about leadership and corporate responsibility, and about how sports and beer are intertwined with one of the biggest challenges of our time.

