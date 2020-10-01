President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their first debate this week. To the surprise of many, Fox News moderator Chris Wallace asked the presidential candidates a series of questions on climate change. Energy and environmental issues got more airtime on Tuesday night than at all of the 2016 presidential debates combined.

On this week's episode of Political Climate, our hosts discuss takeaways from the debate. Did Trump shift his tone on climate? Did Biden successfully sell his vision for a clean energy economy?

Later in the show, we address what changes at the Supreme Court could mean for the future of climate policy and discuss prospects for the clean energy legislation currently moving through the House and Senate. Plus, we ask: Is there an electric vehicle that can accommodate three car seats? And more!

Recommended reading:

NYT: The Trump Administration Is Reversing 100 Environmental Rules. Here’s the Full List.

PolitiFact: Fact-Check: Have Carbon Emissions Increased Under Trump?

The Hill: House Passes Sweeping Clean Energy Bill

NRDC: House Bill Would Deliver Needed Steps Toward a Clean Economy

GTM: Clean Energy Gets a Surprisingly Big Role in First Presidential Debate

