What comes after November 3? As presidential candidates make their closing arguments, many stakeholders in climate and energy are already looking beyond Election Day.

In this episode of Political Climate, experts discuss the top action items they’re watching for in a potential Biden administration versus a returning Trump administration. What are the most tactical policy moves? Who will be making decisions? How will the private sector respond? What role will the courts play?

We hear from Josh Freed, founder of Third Way’s Climate and Energy Program. Podcast co-hosts Brandon Hurlbut, senior adviser at NGP Energy Technology Partners III, and Shane Skelton, co-founder of energy policy consulting firm S2C Pacific, also weigh in.

In the second half of the show, we discuss the ongoing health and environmental crisis in cities with high levels of lead poisoning. Even though it may not appear in print, grassroots activists say this issue is very much on the ballot this year. We speak to Michelle Mabson of Black Millennials for Flint about what she wants to see from political leaders.

