Solar accounted for nearly half of all new power generation capacity added worldwide in 2019, passing wind as the fourth largest source of capacity on a cumulative basis, according to newly released data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

“PV is now truly ubiquitous,” said Luiza Demôro, a BNEF analyst and the lead author of the study, in a statement on the research.

Worldwide generating capacity run on the sun now ranks behind just coal, gas and hydroelectric power. Combined, solar and wind accounted for more than two-thirds of new global capacity additions last year.

BNEF’s research highlights the changes taking place across an electricity industry increasingly focused on wind and solar. But it also underscores the difficulty in converting a fossil fueled system to one reliant on increasing quantities of renewables.

Though countries are adding solar at a faster clip, the lower capacity factor of that resource means the total electricity solar generates is still a drop in the bucket — 2.7 percent of worldwide electricity. That’s up from less than 0.2 percent in 2010, but much lower than is needed for the decarbonized economy necessary to combat global climate change.

Though the coal industry has taken a hit in the U.S. — coal-fired electricity fell to a four-decade low in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — it’s still proliferating worldwide. Global coal capacity now tops 2 terawatts, as emerging markets added nearly 700 gigawatts in the last decade.

Yet even as coal capacity is increasing, coal-fired electricity fell last year. Less run-time for existing plants means coal-fired plants got less time online in 2019 than in the year prior. Coal utilization dropped 7 percent from 2010 to 2019. Last year, gas buildout also dropped to its lowest level of growth in 10 years.

The great majority of renewables additions are concentrated in just a handful of countries. China, India, the U.S. and Japan dominate in solar additions, while China, the U.S., Germany and the U.K. do so for wind.

Despite the contradictory trends, the shift toward solar and wind is nothing short of a “clean energy revolution,” according to BloombergNEF analysts.

With overall global electricity use growing, renewables additions have thus far been unable to significantly and consistently offset expanding emissions. In 2019, electricity-related carbon dioxide emissions dropped 1.5 percent from the year prior, which BloombergNEF attributes mostly to lower coal generation.

Then 2020 arrived. Bloomberg NEF analysts expect the coronavirus pandemic to drive emissions lower than they were in 2019, due to contracting economies and unsustainable drops in electricity demand.

When the world begins returning to some state of normalcy — whenever that may be — expect emissions to largely do the same in the absence of structural changes.