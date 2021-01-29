It was hard to keep up with the destruction wrought during the Trump era. And it’s already getting hard to keep up with the rebuilding.

This week brought a series of actions on climate change from the White House that is building a framework for the climate economy.

Sam Ricketts, a prominent climate policy adviser, told the Los Angeles Times: “This is the most ambitious climate platform put forward by an American president. [...] It is mobilizing the entirety of the federal government in an unprecedented way. Every agency is now a climate agency.”

On this week's podcast, we’ll sort through it.

Then, last week we covered distributed energy modeling. Now we get to the practice: How do we rebuild markets to accommodate a ton of small-scale resources? They’re doing it in the U.K. We’ve lagged in the U.S. We’ll compare progress in the two countries.

Finally, Elon Musk says he’ll give $100 million to carbon-capture tech that shows promise. He can’t run rockets on electricity. Will he get his carbon-neutral jet fuel?

