It was hard to keep up with the destruction wrought during the Trump era. And it’s already getting hard to keep up with the rebuilding.
This week brought a series of actions on climate change from the White House that is building a framework for the climate economy.
Sam Ricketts, a prominent climate policy adviser, told the Los Angeles Times: “This is the most ambitious climate platform put forward by an American president. [...] It is mobilizing the entirety of the federal government in an unprecedented way. Every agency is now a climate agency.”
On this week's podcast, we’ll sort through it.
Then, last week we covered distributed energy modeling. Now we get to the practice: How do we rebuild markets to accommodate a ton of small-scale resources? They’re doing it in the U.K. We’ve lagged in the U.S. We’ll compare progress in the two countries.
Finally, Elon Musk says he’ll give $100 million to carbon-capture tech that shows promise. He can’t run rockets on electricity. Will he get his carbon-neutral jet fuel?
- Greentech Media: Biden Executive Orders Set Broad Federal Role in Clean Energy and Climate Change Mitigation
- L.A. Times: Biden Orders Sweeping Actions to Pause Drilling and Fight Climate Change
- Greentech Media: New U.K. DERMS Project Targets Flexibility Across Distribution and Transmission Grids
- Twitter: Cisco DeVries’ Feed on the Dissing of OhmConnect
- NBC News: Elon Musk to Offer $100 Million Prize for 'Best' Carbon Capture Tech
- Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research A Review of the Role of Fossil Fuel Based Carbon Capture and Storage in the Energy System.
