The 2020 election is crawling forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. Former Vice President Joe Biden has become the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, with Senator Bernie Sanders announcing his own withdrawal from the race.

With the primary settled, the next question is whether Biden can win over Bernie’s climate supporters and how much those supporters matter.

Speaking of support, clean-energy stakeholders say they're in dire need of government help. Industry researchers project that the clean-energy sector could lose more than half a million jobs — or 15 percent of its total workforce — in the coming months if no additional policy actions are taken by Congress.

More than 106,000 workers already lost their jobs in the month of March alone, according to a new analysis by Environmental Entrepreneurs, the American Council on Renewable Energy, E4TheFuture and BW Research. In light of these numbers, will a Republican-led Senate step in to save the clean energy workforce?

We discuss on this week’s episode of Political Climate.

Recommended reading:

Axios: Biden and Sanders Vow Joint Climate Work as Part of Endorsement

NYT: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Never Spoken to Joe Biden. Here’s What She Would Say

GTM: Virginia Mandates 100% Clean Power by 2045

The Atlantic: Coronavirus Killed the Policy Primary

E2: 106,000 Jobs in Clean Energy Lost in March Due to COVID-19 Economic Crisis

Political Climate is produced in partnership with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. This episode is supported by the nonprofit environmental forum EarthX. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.