It was a hell of a way to start the 2020s in Australia: scorching summer heat and wildfires so bad they created their own weather systems; thousands of people stranded on beaches along the southeast coast on New Year’s eve; a prime minister slow to respond, and quick to dismiss climate change.

This week on The Energy Gang, a look at the bushfires in Australia — their impact to the country, to the grid, and to politics of climate.

Then, a big change could be coming to a foundational federal policy in America. Are the proposed changes to PURPA a thoughtful response to market conditions and cheap renewables, or a political play?

Finally, we learn to code. Joe Biden is the latest democrat to push the idea that laid-off miners should learn to code. Why did it spark so much derision?

