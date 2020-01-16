Hello and happy new year! It’s January, so we can still say that — right?

Between devastating wildfires in Australia, conflict in the Middle East and a rapidly approaching Democratic presidential primary, there’s been no shortage of news since 2020 began.

In this week's episode of Political Climate, we discuss what the latest headlines mean for climate and energy policy. Plus, we bring you a sit-down interview with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who put in place many of the state’s foundational climate and clean energy policies (in addition to being an actor, businessman and bodybuilder, of course).

We get the governor's reflections on 2019, including why he decided to financially support teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's journey across North America last fall. He also provides insight into why he's backing former Secretary of State John Kerry's star-studded and bipartisan World War Zero climate initiative, which some argue is at odds with the youth climate movement.

Schwarzenegger also weighs in on Congress' failure to extend clean energy tax credits in the last legislative session and the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's cap-and-trade program.

