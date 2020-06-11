Europe is crafting a €750 billion recovery package in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It will devote more than €200 billion directly to low-carbon infrastructure projects. That could enable hundreds of billions more for renewables, efficiency, clean public transport and hydrogen.

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., our recent stimulus package sent billions of dollars to debt-laden oil producers. With potentially one shot left to pass another recovery package, everyone seems to be afraid to utter the word “climate.”

The coronavirus crisis highlights a number of political and economic divides. Is America squandering a historic opportunity?

Plus, we address listener questions about offshore wind, under-covered climate solutions, career advice, and the mysterious "minimum offer price rule," or MOPR, that could override states’ clean energy preferences.

This episode was recorded in front of a "live" internet audience. Thanks to all our listeners who tuned in!

Mentioned on the show:

Freestyle Rapper for Pexapark: Chris Turner

Rap Artist Who Rhymes on Science: Baba Brinkman

Heavy Metal Elon Musk Tribute Band: Raptor Command

Recommended reading:

Deutsche Welle: Germany Pushes Electric Cars in $145B Stimulus

Bloomberg: The World’s Greenest Stimulus Plan From Germany

BBC: Could the “Green Stimulus” Go Global?

Climate Change News: Spain Unveils Climate Law to Cut Emissions to Net Zero by 2050

Bloomberg: Europe’s Recovery Plan Has Green Strings Attached

