Joe Biden had a super, Super Tuesday. On this episode of Political Climate, we discuss the results and what they mean for climate in the 2020 Democratic Primary. We also touch on the sweeping Senate energy bill that could come to a vote any day now.

Plus, there was another big winner this week! We share the results of our policy bracket competition from last week’s Decarb Madness episode.

In the latter half of this show (26 min), we discuss how to pick the best policies for decarbonizing the U.S. economy with experts at the think tank Energy Innovation who created the policy simulator we used to evaluate last week’s policy brackets.

If you haven’t heard the Decarb Madness episode yet, we recommend going back to give it a listen.

Recommended reading:

WaPo: Sweeping Senate Energy Bill Could Come to a Vote This Week

GTM: Sweeping Senate Energy Bill Could Come to a Vote This Week

Energy Innovation: A Policy Pathway To Reach U.S. Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Decarb Madness: How Would You Build a Policy Bracket to Decarbonize the Power Sector?

Political Climate is produced in partnership with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. This episode is brought to you by the nonprofit environmental forum EarthX. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts!