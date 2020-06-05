We use the term “energy transition” to define markets, technology, business models. But what about people?

The transition away from fossil fuels isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s a must-have. The hardest part isn’t building out the clean resources. It’s shutting down the dirty stuff at a pace the science demands. And that means disrupting entire classes of employment and communities that depend on fossil fuel extraction — in other words, helping people find work in another sector. The phrase often used to describe this approach is “just transition.”

We have a guest who’s been researching and writing about this subject for years: Sandeep Pai.

Sandeep is the co-author of Total Transition: The Human Side of the Renewable Energy Revolution. He’s a former journalist and a current doctoral student and public scholar at the Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability at the University of British Columbia.

We’ll talk with Sandeep about his analysis of the strategies for transitioning fossil fuel workers in economies around the world.

