This week: predictions for the future of home solar and batteries.

Big rooftop solar installers are competing with the largest utility-scale plants in terms of yearly deployed capacity. Batteries are making their way into more installations, opening up new advancements in software and power electronics. Tesla finally says it’s making progress on the solar roof. Meanwhile, extreme weather, wildfires and power shutoffs in California are providing a new entry point for consumers.

What does it all amount to? In this episode, we have a conversation with Barry Cinnamon, the CEO of Cinnamon Solar.

Barry has been installing solar for nearly 20 years. He knows the on-the-ground trends and where they fit into the broader market picture. He regularly writes about the industry on Greentech Media.

Shayle Kann and Stephen Lacey sit down with Barry to talk battery applications, home control, EV charging, Tesla’s solar roof and more.

Read along with us:

Greentech Media: 10 Rooftop Solar and Storage Predictions for the Next Decade

Greentech Media: 10 Mistakes I’ve Made Selling and Installing Battery Storage System

Mercury News: Why Every House in California Will Have Solar Power

Listen to Barry’s podcast: The Energy Show

Want to share your opinion about the topic? Let us know on Twitter. Follow @InterchangeShow, @shaylekann & @stphn_lacey and send comments about the show.

This podcast is brought to you by Fronius. Now, Fronius gives you more control over your solar energy than ever before with its versatile hybrid inverter, the Primo GEN24 PLUS. Whether you’re storing solar power, integrating energy storage or looking for backup power, the Primo GEN24 PLUS has you covered. Find out more.