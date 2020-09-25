Does the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg mean the future of federal climate policy is in jeopardy? What will a changed Supreme Court mean for climate change and the all-important endangerment finding? The gang weighs in.

Then, we consider the great plastic cover-up. How important are plastics to the profits of fossil-fuel companies? We dive into an important investigation from NPR and Frontline into how fossil-fuel companies hoodwinked the public on plastics recycling.

Finally, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is out with an important and long-awaited policy that opens the door for all types of distributed energy — water heaters, batteries, rooftop solar, electric cars — to feed energy into the grid in the aggregate. Are we finally there?

